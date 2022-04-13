Prince Harry and Meghan won’t be given a room at royal palace: read why

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are set to make their first official trip outside US since quitting royal family, will reportedly not be offered a room in the royal palace, nor be given audience with King Willem-Alexander’.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have to be secured by their own team when they attend the event later this week in what will be Meghan’s first trip to Europe since they quit as senior working royals more than two years ago.

However, the royal couple could be handed ‘VIP status’ by Dutch police on Invictus Games visit, according to reports.

Traditionally, the Dutch royal family hosts stays of foreign royals, but a spokesperson has confirmed no such olive branch will be extended to Harry and Meghan.

Dutch authorities also said Harry and Meghan’s close protection officers cannot be armed if they travel to the Netherlands, The Sun reports.

It is not known whether Harry will visit the UK and see the Queen while he is on this side of the Atlantic for the event – running from April 16 to April 22.

It comes after Harry was absent from the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service in London last month amid a claim against the Home Office.

Meghan’s attendance at the event, for the first few days, was confirmed by a spokesperson for the couple on Monday. The Sussexes are heading to Holland and may get royal protection from the Queen’s cousin King Willem.