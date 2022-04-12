ANP approaches BHC for postponement of local bodies poll in Balochistan

QUETTa: Awami National Party (ANP) leader Mabat Kaka on Tuesday filed a petition in the Balochistan High Court (BHC) seeking postponement of Local bodies election schedule issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan in Balochistan for six months. A division bench comprising Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Rozi Khan Baraich heard the case as the petition was approved for hearing. The notices were issued to the Government of Balochistan and the Election Commission of Pakistan. Munir Ahmad Khan Kakar Advocate appeared on behalf of the petitioner. The proceeding of the case was prolonged till April 13.