OGRA, SBP discuss enhancement of oil industry’s credit limit

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Chairman Masroor Khan on Tuesday called on State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Reza Baqir and discussed matters pertaining to enhancement of credit limit to the oil industry.

OGRA’s Member (Oil) Zain-ul-Abideen Qureshi, the SBP Deputy Governor and his team were also present in the meeting, a news release said.

The SBP confirmed that oil industry credit lines had been revisited by allowing oil industry to meet the country needs imported petroleum products.

The OGRA management while appreciating the cooperation of SBP declared it a ‘good step’ towards facilitation of oil industry.