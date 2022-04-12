Pakistan, Kazakhstan resolve to enhance trade, defence ties

Pakistan and Kazakhstan Monday reiterated the resolve to further enhance bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade, economy and defence. During a meeting between the president and the visiting First Deputy Defence Minister/Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, Lt Gen Khussainov Marat Rakhimovich, both the sides emphasised the need to work together for the peace and prosperity of the region.

The visiting dignitary, which called on the president at Aiwan-e-Sadr, was accompanied by a delegation. Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin and senior officials of the government also attended the meeting. Welcoming the delegation, the president said that Pakistan highly valued its ties with Kazakhstan and wanted to further expand bilateral cooperation in various areas of mutual interest. He highlighted that tremendous opportunities of cooperation existed between the two countries, which needed to be capitalized upon for the mutual benefit of the two sides. He said that Gwadar Port offered enormous opportunities to Kazakhstan for promoting trade with Middle East and other countries of the world.