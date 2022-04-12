Shehbaz Sharif presented guard of honour at Prime Minister house

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took oath as 23rd Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan last night. He was given a guard of honour at PM House in Islamabad today (Tuesday).

PM Shehbaz Sharif inspected the guard of honour as the contingents of the armed forces presented a salute to him.

The prime minister was also introduced to the officials and staff of the PM House. PM-elect has officially assumed the responsibilities of the office.

Shehbaz congratulates nation on peaceful transition of power

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated the people of Pakistan on the peaceful transition of power.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said in a Twitter thread, “I want to congratulate people of Pakistan on peaceful transition of power.”

“It’s matter of pride that today all our institutions respect Constitution as guiding principle. If stock market and strengthening currency is any indication, the journey towards our goals has already started.”

Shehbaz Sharif elected as 23rd PM

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif was elected as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakisatn unopposed in a National Assembly session boycotted by former ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The panel of Chair member Ayaz Sadiq, who was chairing the session, announced that Mian Shehbaz Sharif received 174 votes while his opponent PTI’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi received zero votes as PTI boycotted the session.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri was charing the session when it started but soon after PTI’s prime minister candidate Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s speech, the Deputy Speaker left and PTI MNAs announced not only to boycott the election of the prime minister but also announced to resign from National Assembly. The session began with the recitation of the Holy Quran followed by the national anthem.