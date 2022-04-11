Newly-elected PM Shehbaz Sharif announces parliamentary probe in lettergate

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, in his first speech as PM-elect of Pakistan announced parliamentary probe into the alleged threatening letter.

He said that the letter should be placed before the Parliamentary Committee on National Security in an in-camera briefing. “If there is a shred of evidence that we have conspired (to remove Imran Khan as PM) with some foreign force for the no-confidence motion, I will immediately resign as PM,” said Shehbaz Sharif.

The PM-elect said, “These are difficult times and I can say, like Churchill, that I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears, and sweat but I will urge my nation, not to lose hope as we all do all the hard work to bring the economy back on track and provide relief to the poor.”