BAP nominates CM Bizenjo as parliamentary leader in BA

The ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) nominated Mir Quddus Bizenjo as its parliamentary leader in the Balochistan Assembly on Monday.

Bizenjo is the chief minister of Balochistan currently.

BAP provincial ministers including Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, Muhammad Khan Lehri, Lala Rasheed and Bushra Rind handed over the nomination letter to secretary assembly Tahir Shah Kakar. “Yes, I have received Mr. Bizenjo’s nomination as parliamentary leader of BAP,” Kakar said. Currently, BAP President and former CM Jam Kamal Khan is the parliamentary leader of the party in the house.

A total of 14 lawmakers from the ruling BAP had signed the nomination of Bizenjo as the parliamentary leader.

Prominent among those who signed the nomination letter were Sardar Saleh Muhammad Bhootani, Noor Muhammad Dumar, Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, Mir Ziaullah Langove, Muhammad Khan Lehri, Mir Sikandar Umrani and others. There was no immediate response on the part of Jam Kamal Khan, the BAP president.

In October last year, former provincial assembly speaker Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo was sworn in as the 17th chief minister of Balochistan following his unopposed election by the provincial assembly, becoming only the second politician to hold the top office in the province for a second time.

Bizenjo was elected unopposed a day after a major contender, Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind, of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) pulled out of the race. In the 65-strong Balochistan Assembly, Bizenjo polled 39 votes, while the opposition benches did not take part in the election. Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha administered the oath to Bizenjo at a ceremony at the Governor House, which was attended by a large number of people, including Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri.