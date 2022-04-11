Shahbaz Sharif elected 23rd prime minister of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif was elected as 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan unopposed in a National Assembly session boycotted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri chaired the NA session briefly before the party lawmakers left the house after which PML-N’s Ayaz Sadiq supervised the proceedings.

Shehbaz secured 174 votes as opposed to PTI’s candidate Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who received no votes after his party decided to boycott the polling process.