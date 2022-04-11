Daily Times

Your right to know Monday, April 11, 2022


Shahbaz Sharif elected 23rd prime minister of Pakistan

webdesk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif was elected as 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan unopposed in a National Assembly session boycotted by  Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri chaired the NA session briefly before the party lawmakers left the house after which PML-N’s Ayaz Sadiq supervised the proceedings.

Shehbaz secured 174 votes as opposed to PTI’s candidate Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who received no votes after his party decided to boycott the polling process.

Submit a Comment