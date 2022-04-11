Imran Khan will decide the matter of resignations, says Shah Mehmood Qureshi

While rejecting the reports about the resignations of PTI lawmakers former foreign minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that “it is better to compete with the next government in the parliament.”

The former foreign minister said Imran Khan will seal the fate of the party parliamentarians.

“Imran Khan will decide the matter of resignations and everybody will accept it, he said.

“These people have no mandate of masses, but are being imposed on us”, said Qureshi.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that “Imran Khan has directed all those who are elected on PTI’s ticket, to take part in the election for PM

Qureshi said that the defected members did not cast votes in fear, adding that they were given show-cause notices.

On the other hand, Fawad Chaudhry claimed that the party MNAs will be tendering their resignations on Monday.

He said that apart from finalizing his name as PTI’s candidate for prime minister’s election opposite Shehbaz Sharif, it was also discussed that party should remain in the National Assembly in the current circumstances.

“There was a discussion on this issue, but a final decision was not taken. The former prime minister decided to call a meeting of the party’s parliamentary committee for tomorrow at 12 pm. The opinion of those who are standing by him in these tough times will be sought. A final decision will be taken after that meeting.”