14 dead, 1,009 injured in Punjab road accidents

At least 14 persons were killed and 1,009 others injured in 962 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 568 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals while 427 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams. The analysis showed that 516 drivers, 28 underage drivers, 97 pedestrians, and 395 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes. The statistics showed that 273 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 269 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 85 in Multan with 83 victims and at third Faisalabad with 73 accidents and 78 victims. According to the data, 820 motorbikes, 81 auto-rickshaws, 96 motorcars, 25 vans, 11 passenger buses, 19 trucks and 96 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.













