Nomination papers of Shehbaz Sharif and Shah Mehmood Qureshi submitted for new Leader of the House

ISLAMABAD: The nomination papers of PML-N President Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Shaif and PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi were been submitted here Sunday for new Leader of the House in National Assembly.

Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif himself submitted his nomination papers as a joint candidate of the Opposition parties and their allies. The nomination papers of Shah Mehmood Qureshi were submitted on his behalf by his son Zain Qureshi and MNAs Aamir Dogar and Malika Bukhari who will be the candidate of PTI and its allies.

The deadline for submission of nomination papers was 2 pm on April 10, 2022 while scrutiny process was made by 3 pm today (April 10, 2022).