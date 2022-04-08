Priyantha Kumara case likely to be decided soon: Secretary prosecution

LAHORE: Secretary Prosecution Nadeem Sarwar has said that the Priyantha Kumara case is likely to be decided in the coming few weeks as all the vital witnesses have already been recorded and the relevant procedure completed.

While chairing a meeting about development of the case in his office, here on Friday, Nadeem Sarwar disclosed that the prosecution had produced all the vital evidence and now the accused would clarify their position.

He said that the voice samples of the accused persons had also been submitted by the F.I.A in Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC). As many as 43 witnesses have recorded their statements, so far, he added. He said that the ATC would hear the case on Saturday.