IHC declares PECA ordinance null and void

The IHC CJ declared the Peca ordinance and its promulgation as “unconstitutional” and struck it down. He further declared “the offence under section 20 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 to the extent of the expression ‘or harms the reputation'” unconstitutional.

Back in February this year, President Arif Alvi ratified Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) and according to the Amended PECA Ordinance, stricter penalties will be imposed for spreading fake news and hate speech content on electronic and social media platforms.