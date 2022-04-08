Hina Khan explores the Miracle Garden

Hina Khan is a travel enthusiast who loves to explore stunning new destinations and also keep her fans updated with her travel diaries.

As such, the actor is currently holidaying in Dubai with her family, making us want to pack our bags and head to the Middle-East city.

During her trip, she explored Miracle Garden – the world’s largest natural flowers garden. Hina, who lost her father last year, visited the garden in his remembrance.

“My first at Miracle Garden Dubai. My Daddy loved this place, so had to be here,” the 34-year-old wrote.

If fresh and natural blooms interest you and you are looking to explore this fascinating garden, here’s all you need to know about it.

Located in Dubailand, Dubai, the garden first opened its doors on Valentine’s Day in 2013. Occupying a 72,000 sq m area, it houses over 150 million fresh flowers in full bloom, making it one of the region’s most picturesque and sweet-scented destinations.

In April 2015, it was given the Moselle Award for New Garden Experiences of the year by the Garden Tourism Award. Touted as the world’s largest natural flower garden, it also features 250 million plants.

According to the official website, the gates reopen at Dubai Miracle Garden as the weather begins to cool at the onset of water. As the temperature begins to soar from May to September – averaging around 40 degrees Celsius – the Miracle Garden gets closed down during these months.

You shouldn’t also miss the Dubai Butterfly Garden, which is located right next to the Miracle Garden. It consists of ten custom-built domes, each filled with thousands of beautiful butterflies – housing a total of 15,000 butterflies of around 50 varieties.

The Dubai Miracle Garden has also been conferred with three Guinness World Records – In 2013, it was declared the world’s largest vertical garden, an Airbus A380 flower structure in the garden is listed as the biggest flower structure in the world and the topiary of Mickey Mouse in the garden is the tallest topiary supported sculpture in the world.