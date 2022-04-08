Sajal and Saboor win hearts with a loved-up photo

Sajal Aly and Saboor Aly are one of the most popular celebrity siblings duos in Pakistani showbiz industry. The Aly sisters recently struck a pose and left their millions of fans in awe as they stepped out to spend some quality time with fellow actress Sadia Ghaffar. In the picture, shared by Galaxy Lollywood, Sajal, Saboor and Sadia are giving major ‘friendship goals’ to everyone while flashing their million dollar smile to the camera. In no time the post garnered massive likes from the followers. One fan wrote, The glow on Sajal’s face is back.” Another commented, ” Precious smiles.”













