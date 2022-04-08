PM to address nation today

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said he will address the nation on Friday after chairing cabinet session and parliamentary party meeting of Pakistan Tehreek I Insaf (PTI). In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “I have called a cabinet meeting tomorrow as well as our parliamentary party meeting; & tomorrow [Friday] evening I will address the nation. My message to our nation is I have always & will continue to fight for Pakistan till the last ball.” Earlier, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would address the nation on Friday night. Fawad, in a tweet, said the prime minister would also convene meetings of the Federal Cabinet and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Parliamentary Committee on Friday. The decision to hold a meeting of the cabinet came after it was revived through the Supreme Court’s verdict that set aside the deputy speaker’s ruling to dismiss the no-trust resolution against the prime minister and the subsequent dissolution of the National Assembly (NA) by the president on the PM’s advice, with all five judges unanimously voting 5-0 against it.

The court, in its short order, ruled that the deputy speaker’s ruling was “contrary to the Constitution and the law and of no legal effect, and the same are hereby set aside”.

During a meeting with the government’s legal team earlier in the day, according to sources, the prime minister had said he was ready to accept any decision that the top court would announce. “We will accept any decision the Supreme Court announces. PTI is ready for elections and we will not let any foreign conspiracy succeed,” the prime minister had told the meeting’s participants.