Colombian flooding kills 10, several missing

Torrential rains and flooding have killed at least 10 people at a mining camp in mountainous northwest Colombia, with several others reported missing, authorities said Thursday. The flooding at Abriaqui in Antioquia department surprised a group of miners as they were eating dinner on Wednesday evening, mayor Hector Orrego told local television. “The guys were at dinner, some were preparing to rest, others were leaving work when the flood arrived,” he said. The National Disaster Risk Management Unit said the preliminary toll was 10 dead, seven missing and 10 injured. Orrego said 20 families have been evacuated from a nearby town due to the risk of further flooding. President Ivan Duque expressed “solidarity with the families of the victims” on Twitter. “Relief agencies are working… in search operations for the disappeared,” the president said. In February, at least 14 people died and 34 were injured in a mudslide triggered by heavy rains in the central-west Risaralda province.













