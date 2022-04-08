Norway avalanche kills three skiers

An avalanche killed three skiers in Lyngen in Norway’s far northern region of Troms on Thursday, police said, as rescuers searched the area for other potential victims. “Doctors have declared the three dead”, Troms police wrote on Twitter. The three, whom various media reports identified as foreigners, were part of a group of nine skiers who were caught in the avalanche on the Kavringtinden mountain. The six others were not injured and were able to help dig out of the snow the victims. An avalanche warning had been in effect in the region after several recent snowslides. On March 30, one person was killed and seven injured in two avalanches in Lyngen.













