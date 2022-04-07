Under article 69 speaker’s ruling Can not be challenged, says FM Qureshi 

ISLAMABAD: Speaking during the presser outside the Supreme Court of Pakistan, former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said that under Article 69 of the Constitution, the ruling of the speaker could not be challenged.

He added that ruling from the deputy speaker was important and Article 69 is clear in this very regard. “The article states that matters related to Parliament should stay within the Parliament,” he said.

However, former foreign minister made it clear that he was ready for investigations to prove that the letter of the foreign conspiracy was authentic or not.

“We are ready to probe the authenticity of the memo,” he said and rejected the opposition’s remarks against those sitting in the foreign office and said that they were responsible people.

Moreover, he said that the attorney general and Naeem Bokhari will present their arguments in the Supreme Court today. “The opposition is claiming that the deputy speaker’s ruling was unconstitutional while we believe that speaker has the right to rule on the matter,” Qureshi said.

“Why is Shehbaz Sharif hesitant to give the name of the caretaker PM,” he said.

He made a point that the opposition was demanding reelection for the past three years and now when it is going to happen, Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif is taking off from his obligation to name caretaker PM.