Man, grandson die after eating poisonous fruit in Okara

A man and his grandson died on Thursday, and three other children from the same family became unconscious after eating poisonous ber fruit in Okara.

“Hanif, 80, had brought home ber” (Indian jujube). He and his six-year-old grandson Mubashir Umar died after eating the fruit, while three other children in the same family became unconscious,” police said.

“The children were shifted to Okara District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital in critical condition,” they said.

“The deceased belonged to 51/L.” “Further investigations into the incident are underway,” they added.