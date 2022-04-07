RCB recovers over Rs 1.14b outstanding dues

The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has collected over Rs 1.14bn taxes during last nine months. According to Executive Officer, RCB Imran Gulzar, all-out efforts were being made to provide all possible facilities to the residents. He informed that record taxes had been collected during first nine months of the current financial year. RCB collected over Rs 650mn property tax, over Rs 160mn water charges, over Rs 310mn TIP tax on transfer of immovable property and over Rs 44mn Conservancy charges under its ongoing campaign to recover outstanding dues. He informed that the board succeeded to collect over Rs 8.9mn trade license fee and issued 3155 trade licenses. Similarly, over Rs 6.1mn professional tax was collected during the period and the board issued 5513 professional licenses.













