Envoy seeks humanitarian aid for war affectees in Ukraine

The Embassy of Ukraine has urged the business community to come forward and provide humanitarian aid for the war-affected civilian population of Ukraine, including food items and medicines. Vitalii Zaianchkovskyi, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Ukraine in Pakistan, visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) and discussed matters of mutual interest with ICCI President Muhammad Shakeel Munir. Vadym Muraviov, Second Secretary for Economic Issues, also accompanied him during his visit to ICCI.

ICCI Vice President Muhammad Faheem Khan, former ICCI president Mian Shaukat Masud, Muhammad Saeed Khan and Ali Akram Khan, executive members, were also present at the occasion.

The Ukrainian envoy said that his country is a reliable partner of Pakistan in energy and food security fields, but the ongoing war has caused significant downfall in business and economic activities besides creating a lot of humanitarian issues.

He briefed the business community about the damages caused by the current war in Ukraine to infrastructure and civilian losses.

He appealed that the business community should come forward to provide humanitarian aid for the war-affected civilian population of Ukraine including food items and medicines. He appreciated the humanitarian aid provided by Pakistan to Ukraine and thanked for this kind gesture.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Shakeel Munir said that the business community always wants peace, which is the basic requirement for promoting business and investment activities in any country and emphasised that the world community should play role for establishing peace in Ukraine so that business and economic activities could flourish that would reduce miseries of people and improve their living standards.

He assured that the business community would fully support all efforts aimed at ending war and restoring peace in Ukraine. The ICCI office-bearers said that the business community is feeling sad over what is happening in Ukraine. They also called for the settlement of the Ukraine issue through negotiations as war is not a solution to disputes.