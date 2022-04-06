Sana Javed and Shaista cause rumpus on ‘Jeeto Pakistan’

Jeeto Pakistan’s recent episode featuring Sana Javed, Shaista Lodhi and Aijaz Aslam had a lot in store for viewers.

Game shows in Pakistan are no short of spectacles and this explains their high viewership. From providing chunks for crazy memes to giving audiences cringe-worthy moments, these shows have done it all. Recently, Fahad Mustafa’s Jeeto Pakistan was graced by Ushna Shah, Sana Javed, Shaista Lodhi, Adnan Siddiqui and Aijaz Aslam, and all of them caused a real rumpus in the house.

It can be seen in the video that while Sana tried to catch a bag, it hit her straight in the face. In another sequence, Fahad Mustafa tells his audience that Aijaz Aslam ripped his trousers and therefore requested everyone to sit down on the stage.