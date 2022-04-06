Amir Liaquat apologises to opposition leaders

Former PTI leader and member of the National Assembly Aamir Liaquat Hussain Wednesday apologised to opposition leaders “after seeing the true face of (Prime Minister) Imran Khan and his cronies.”

In a series of tweets, Amir Liaquat apologised to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, former president Asif Ali Zardari, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz, and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, among others.

“I want to apologise, otherwise it will remain a burden,” he tweeted, adding that he was also extremely embarrassed for betraying MQM leader Altaf Hussain.

The PTI lawmaker said he will reveal everything now, including details of who helped who in winning the elections. He claimed that he has more secrets related to PM Imran Khan than Jahangir Khan Tareen and Aleem Khan.

Referring to the Hollywood movie “Speed”, he said that just like the movie, Imran Khan kept driving a bus at the airport and all the passengers turned into his ardent supporters.

“Now that the drama has ended, I want to say that whatever Imran Khan did proved that the actions taken by the opposition leaders were right,” he tweeted.

Amir Liaquat has lately been lashing out at the PTI leadership. He warned that due to a complaint filed against him in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), apparently by another PTI leader, he will now reveal all secrets of PM Imran Khan.