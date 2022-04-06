Noman Al Sheikh wins first position in music competition

After months of anticipation musical talents pouring in from all over the country, three music geniuses have won the hearts of Pakistan to become the winners of Bajao Pakistan’s online music competition, Nayi Awaaz, announced Bajao.Pk on Wednesday.

The announcement was made by Uber talented Umair Jaswal. As per announcement, the first position of the competition was bagged by drumroll Noman Al Sheikh who won a grand cash prize of 5 lakhs and a song produced by a leading music producer, the 2nd position is a tie between Sameen Khawaja and Zaira Ali winning a cash prize of 4 lakhs and the 3rd Position goes to Danish Butt winning a cash prize of 2 lakhs, 2nd position is a tie between Sameen Khawaja and Zaira Ali winning a cash prize of 4 lakhs, and the winner of the competition is drumroll Noman Al Sheikh winner a grand cash prize of 5 lakhs.

On the occasion, Umair Jaswal said that for those who still haven’t, although we seriously doubt it, heard the songs that our extremely talented musicians have made should definitely have a listen on the Baajo Music app or their social media channels. It is to die for. While recalling the team effort, he said the team behind Bajao.pk, one of Pakistan’s leading music streaming platforms, worked tirelessly to provide a platform for the hidden talent of Pakistan. Nayi Awaaz, the biggest and a one of its kind online singing competition was launched with full hype and vigor on January 26th through Bajao Music’s social media handles including Facebook, Instagram and the Bajao Music App. The other celebrities of the music industry Yashal Shahid, Abdullah Qureshi, and Bilal Khan also participated in the said novel activity.

Jaswal stated that not only was the scale of the competition huge, but also the prizes that were announced for the top 3 positions were amazing. After the competition was declared open, Bajao Music received an overwhelming response with 1,000+ entries from aspiring singers from all over Pakistan.

While explaining the music brand, Jaswal said that Nayi Awaaz was based on 3 rounds, providing opportunities to underground singers to showcase their talent and become the next voice of Pakistan, adding that more than 1,000 entries, 125 contestants were shortlisted in Round 1; then 25 winners; and then 10 lucky winners made it through the 2nd round. After this, the 3rd and final round took place and 3 winners were selected. While the 1st round, he said, was based on cover songs and could only be judged on voice quality and performance, round 2 and 3 had a twist! The finalists for these rounds were given three interesting hashtags to choose from and then this hashtag had to be included in their original songs. He added that Nayi Awaaz was not just another competition. It was a designed to be a musical journey for the singers, from developing voice quality to using their creative juices to produce music that brings out their personalities. pr