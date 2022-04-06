Samsung innovation campus complets its artificial intelligence course

Samsung Electronics launched the latest of its global citizenship program for young adults, Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC), in Lahore, Pakistan in 2021. This fully funded 3-month course under the company’s corporate citizenship vision of Enabling People offered AI education to help young adults gain academic and professional skills.

Following the successes of Samsung’s global CSR programs, Samsung Innovation Campus offers young people the opportunity to enhance their employment prospects and gain a practical education in technologies through both classroom learning and, from 2020 onwards, online-based courses that can lead to official certifications.

At the University of Central Punjab, this training was led with the goal to help youth in learning future-proof skills. The students of SIC training learned AI using concrete foundation of mathematics and also got experience of machine learning tools for solving real world problems. This training also equipped students with skills for designing, implementing and communicating results of AI through the capstone AI project. Additionally, students received an understanding about the algorithms, the statistical and computational tasks of AI technology along with job preparation skills.

“Artificial Intelligence is the future, and by giving students access to our state-of-the-art AI learning course, we hope to brighten the prospects for the students that took part in the sessions and enable them to excel and grow in the field of technology”, said Mr. Amir Suleman, Director for Finance and General Affairs at Samsung Pakistan. Upon the successful completion of the training program, a certificate distribution ceremony was held which was attended by Mr. Aamir Suleman Director Finance & GA Samsung, Mr. Ayub Ghauri Executive Director Netsol and Founder of HospitALL, Ms. Ambreen – Senior lecturer & Project coordinator for Samsung Innovation Campus at UCP, Mr. Faisal Mustafa Dean FMS, and Ms. Zenobia CSR Manager at Samsung Pakistan. From a total of over 240 participants of the program, the certificates were distributed amongst 50 students by Mr. Amir Suleman and Mr. Ayub Ghauri.

e-skills at the core of SIC curriculum are rooted in technologies which are keys to the Fourth Industrial Revolution, including artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), big data, cloud platforms and mobile platforms. Additional programs have also been established to help the participants build their skills in creativity, communication and teamwork for future employment.