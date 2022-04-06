Sports critical for promotion of peace, coexistence: Ibrahim Hasan Murad

Engagement of youth in sports activities is critical for promoting the message of peace and peaceful coexistence, Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Education Commission Chairman and UMT President Ibrahim Hasan Murad has said. He was speaking at an event held to mark the International Day of Sports for Development and Peace on April 6, 2022.

Sharing his views, Mr. Murad said sports and games play a significant role in social revolution, community development and to nurture peace and understanding. He said the global theme for this year’s IDSDP 2022 was “Securing a Sustainable and Peaceful Future for All: The Contribution of Sport”, which highlighted the importance of sports as a tool for advancement of human rights and sustainable development.

The POA education commission chairman encouraged the youth to participate in various categories of sports nationally and internationally, as sports could help build a sustainable and prosperous future for all.

He added that sports had the power to promote peace and harmony within a nation and amongst all the people of the world. Ibrahim said stakeholders needed to put in more efforts and investment to promote sports for quality physical education and the development of sports infrastructure in the country. “Sports and games are an inexpensive and effective tool to promote peace, sustainable development, gender equality and can speed up the progress of youth,” he added.

The UMT president said UMT is a leading private university that has encouraged sports activities in the country by handing out Rs 100 million+ in scholarships to deserving sportsmen from all over the country to groom sports players who would hopefully take Pakistan to the next level. “UMT not only focuses on academic excellence and research endeavors, but also encourages the youth to stay athletically fit. This is the reason UMT organizes national and international sports events throughout the year as they teach us discipline, perseverance and teamwork, which are a must to compete in this ever changing and evolving world,” Ibrahim Murad concluded.