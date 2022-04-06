English Biscuit Manufacturers bags gold and bronze accolades at Effie Awards

One of the leading FMCG companies in Pakistan, English Biscuit Manufacturers (EBM), the makers of Peek Freans, has won the Effie Awards 2022 in two separate categories.

Peek Freans Smile doughnut cakes, triumphed the rest, winning the gold award for New Product and Service Introduction. The cream-filled doughnut cake has redefined the notion of doughnut consumption in Pakistan, available for the masses at an accessible price, these rings of delights offer a wonderful taste while upholding the look of the classic doughnut with sprinkles, and it owns up to its name, as a smile is surely delivered through the colorful packaging and the product itself. The award-winning campaign reflects the joyous vibrancy of the youth and reminds us to Smile.

Peek Freans Sooper, the nation’s favorite biscuit also won hearts and the bronze award for its Ramadan campaign Dua-e-Shukar. The spiritually emotive campaign was designed especially for the holy month of Ramadan invoking a sense of gratitude with the tagline “Shukar ki seedhi Saadhi Khushi”. In these challenging Covid times the campaign reminds us of the joys in life that are essential yet overlooked, while successfully establishing how biscuits with tea are an indomitable post-iftar ritual.

General Manager Marketing of EBM, Aaminah Saeed, expressed her delight at this achievement and stated: “Being honored with two Effie Awards demonstrates that EBM continues to make a noticeable difference in people’s lives as consumers remain at the center of all our campaigns. The entire EBM family deserves praise for its innovation, creativity, and thought-provoking ideas, which have brought us laurels. We aim to continue and serve people by bringing exciting products to market, thereby upholding our position as one of the most loved brands in the country.”

The Effie Awards are organized by the Pakistan Advertisers Society (PAS), aimed at acknowledging marketing and advertising efforts in the country, and are a symbol of worldwide success.