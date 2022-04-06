Gwadar port commemorating Chinese martyrs

In connection with the global commemoration of Chinese martyrs, Gwadar Port solemnly marked the 18th anniversary of Chinese nationals who lost their lives in a deadly terrorist attack in Gwadar.

Chinese officials working in Gwadar paid rich tributes to the compatriots who sacrificed their lives in the construction of Gwadar port.

According to Gwadar Pro, Deputy General Manager Gwadar Free Zone Company, Mr. Jia Yong Hui, along with Chief Security Officer Xu Shaolong, Manager Administration Zou Yaodong, and other senior officials of COPHC and CBC visited the monument to pay homage to the gallant compatriots for laying down their lives in the construction of Gwadar Port.

COPHC chairman in his tweet paid homage to the Chinese martyrs of Gwadar Port. Chinese consul general Karachi Li Bijian in his twitter account uploaded Chinese President Xi’s remarks which later mentioned “for those who offered their precious lives for the country, the Chinese people and peace, we will forever remember their sacrifice and contribution no matter how time changes.”

On April 5, 2004, when a van carrying 12 Chinese engineers and 2 Pakistani workers was passing through marine drive, it suffered a terror attack that led to the martyrdom of three Chinese nationals and nine injured.

Gwadar tribute to Chinese martyrs is a part of the Qingming Festival, a traditional occasion for the Chinese to honor their ancestors, people in the country and overseas pay tributes to their family ancestors as well as to the country’s martyrs.

Over the past few days, officers and soldiers across China paid tributes at various martyrs’ cemeteries, visited revolutionary memorial sites and expressed their desire to draw strength from the spirit of the martyrs and continue their struggle.