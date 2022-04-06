Shahid Afridi wishes Shaheen Afridi on his birthday 

Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi took it to Twitter and blessed the young pacer with prayers for success and well-being on his special day.

He added that may the younger one continue to shine with even more success his way and may he continue to serve the country with his great performances in cricket.

Not only this, but Shahid also congratulated the star cricketer for reaching the milestone of 200 international wickets.

“Stay blessed and continue to shine! May Allah bless you always and give you more success, continue to serve Pakistan. Congratulations also on 200 International wickets milestone, many more to come,” Shahid wrote.

In his response, Shaheen thanked “Lala”, in a tweet, along with a heart emoji.

The 21-year-old, Shaheen Shah Afridi, the bowling sensation of Pakistan has a special bond with the former cricketer. Since he is also Shahid’s future son-in-law as he is engaged to the former’s eldest daughter.