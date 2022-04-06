US eases COVID-19 travel restrictions for Pakistan

On Wednesday, the United States revised the COVID-19 travel advisory for Pakistan and brought it to the “Level 1” category, according to US State Department’s website.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 1 Travel Health Notice for Pakistan due to COVID-19’s prevalence in the country at a low level.

Bringing Pakistan to Level 1 means that the US sees COVID-19’s prevalence in the country at a “low level” and only advises travellers to ensure they are vaccinated if they wish to visit the country.

The US State Department has removed COVID related travel remarks for its travel advisory for Pakistan.

Earlier, Pakistan last month announced the removal of all Covid-19 related restrictions.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar made the announcement, a key step for the country to move to normalization.

Moreover, Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) team for the professional and nationally coordinated response in fight against COVID-19 pandemic.