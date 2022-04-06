We received threatening call before letter, says Shah Mehmood

ISLAMABAD: Former Finance Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has disclosed that before receiving the threatening letter to topple the PTI-led federal government, they also received a call asking Prime Minister Imran Khan to cancel his visit to Russia.

Speaking on the private new channel show Qureshi said that a country approached Pakistan through a call, demanding to cancel the prime minister’s visit to Russia.

The National Security Advisor of the United States (US) telephoned his Pakistani counterpart as the letter explained that the visit does not pertain to developments in Ukraine, the ex-foreign minister said.

However, Imran Khan’s visit to Russia was planned after consultation and go-ahead from the military establishment,” he said.

He lamented that a foreign country tried to meddle in the internal affairs of Pakistan and was aware of an attempt to table a no-trust move in the National Assembly, way before it was presented. “How did they know?” he asked.