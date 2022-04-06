Always ready to hold elections in country: ECP

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) spokesperson said Tuesday there was no truth in the news that the general elections are not likely to be held within three months.

“Conducting elections is the constitutional responsibility of the election commission for which we are always ready,” he said, and added that the election commission had called an emergency meeting regarding the preparations for the elections. “The meeting will review preparations in case of general elections. The election commission will fulfill its responsibility in accordance with the Constitution and the law,” he vowed.

The ECP contradicted media reports about ECP issuing any statement on elections. The spokesman clarified that no such statement on elections was issued by the commission. According to the spokesperson, the commission had convened an emergency meeting on election preparations. “There is no truth in the reports that the next general elections cannot be held in three months,” the spokesperson said. In a tweet, the ECP stated, “It is necessary to clarify that the Election Commission of Pakistan has not issued any statement regarding the election.”

The ECP’s clarification came following various media reports stating that the commission would not be able to conduct general elections in three months due to some procedural and legal challenges. Former information and law minister Fawad Chaudhry also tweeted regarding the matter, accusing a media organisation of publishing “fake news” every day. “Earlier, the same media group reported that Tehreek-e-Insaf was planning a massacre in Islamabad. Now it been reported that the Election Commission has refused to hold the election,” he tweeted.