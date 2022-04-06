US again rejects Imran Khan’s ‘regime change’ allegation

The US State Department has once again rejected Prime Minister Imran Khan’s allegations of toppling his government through a no-trust motion by funding the opposition.

During a regular press briefing, State Department spokesperson Ned Price rejected the allegation and said, “The US believes in democratic principle, not only in Pakistan but around the world.”

“There is no truth to the allegation as you heard from me last week, we support the peaceful upholding of constitutional democratic principle,” he added.

Ned Price further maintained that the US never supports one political party as it encourages broader principles. “We do not support one political party over another, we support the broader principles, the principles of rule, of law, and equal justice under the law,” he said.

Addressing party workers in Islamabad on March 27, Imran had accused the US of interfering in Pakistan’s politics and plotting to oust his regime through a no-trust motion in the National Assembly. He also waived a ‘threat letter’ saying a foreign country had warned of dire consequences if he remained in power.

Following the opposition’s ruckus on the ‘threat letter’, the PM had called the National Security Committee (NSC) and presented the letter. To this, the NSC expressed concern and a demarche was issued to the US envoy in Pakistan. Subsequently, based on this ‘threat letter’, the deputy speaker rejected the no-trust motion against the PM and President Arif Alvi dissolved the NA on the PM’s advice. However, this act turned into a deep constitutional crisis as the matter is in the Supreme Court now.

Earlier, the US State Department and White House categorically rejected PM’s allegations and said the US government had nothing to do with it. Despite the earlier rejection, the US has once again refuted PM Imran Khan’s allegations over the US government involvement. Meanwhile, former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi reacted to the alleged “foreign conspiracy” saying that Islamabad, on the directions of the National Security Committee (NSC), demarched the US ambassador over the “threatening letter”.