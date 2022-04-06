PML-N says early election not a problem

The PML-N senior leader Rana Sanaullah says the party does not plan to boycott the early election in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, Rana Sanaullah said early election is not a problem for the PML-N.

“In fact, our movement has been about early polls. That has been our demand, as the previous national election was rigged. We do not plan to boycott it,” the PML-N leader said.

Sanaullah said the unconstitutional and illegal ruling by the deputy speaker of not accepting the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan if declared null and void by the court, and the government is formed by the opposition, then they will also head towards election.

“The PML-N’s stance is very clear that polls should be held immediately. However, other [opposition] parties want election reforms to be conducted first,” he said. The PML-N leader further explained that another reason that his party is comfortable heading into polls is that those responsible for pre-poll rigging in the past are staying out of the political sphere this time.

“Those calls are not coming anymore,” he said.

Sanaullah said is confident of a win for Hamza Shehbaz in Punjab, estimating that Hamza has the support of 198 members of the provincial assembly, much above the 186 votes he needs to win.

“This number will further go up from 198 to 201 on Wednesday,” the PML-N leader added.