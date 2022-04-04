Attack on Hassan Nawaz’s office in London

Unknown assailants launched an attack on Hasan Nawaz’s London office. Hasan Nawaz is the son of former premier and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

According to reports, unknown assailants attacked Hasan Nawaz’s Stanhope, London, office.

As a result, a brawl ensued between Hasan Nawaz’s supporters and the attackers. Ijaz Gul, the brother of President PML-N (London) Zubair Gul, was severely injured in the fight and was rushed to the hospital.

After receiving information about the incident, police arrived and cordoned off Hasan’s office. Additionally, police arrested three individuals and transported them to the Central London police station.