PSX may feel political heat after best week in 20 months

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) is likely to feel the heat of political turmoil in the week starting today (Monday) after having the best week of the last 20 months.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index gained 1,601 points (+3.7 percent) last week to settle at 45,152.11 points, as investors cheered the decline in international oil and coal prices, which fuelled a rally at the bourse.

President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday approved the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan to dissolve the National Assembly under the Article 58 (1) read with Article 48(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Earlier, the incumbent PTI government and the opposition tried to gather allies amid a vote of a no-confidence motion against the prime minister in the National Assembly.

The KSE-100 is currently trading at a PER of 4.9x (2022) compared to the Asia-Pacific regional average of 12.3x while offering a dividend yield of 8.4% versus 2.5% offered by the region. The market largely digested the political developments last week, coupled with a decline in international oil and coal prices (which garnered interest in the cement sector) bringing back the bulls, as concerns over inflation ceded. Although some shuffling in support by minority parties in the mid-week added pressure, the market witnessed a noteworthy jump of over 1,000 points.

Market players ignored all negative cues, including historic low rupee value against the US dollar, inconclusive talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), depleting foreign exchange reserves and rising inflation which jumped to 12.7% in March.

Other major developments during the week were: Lucky Cement unveiled a solar project, Economic Coordination Committee approved local gas supply to two urea plants, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) took up issues relating to Price Differential Claims (PDC), international freight equalisation margin (IFEM) with stakeholders, Mari Petroleum Company commenced production at Sachal gas processing complex, banks and DFIs approved Rs435 billion loans under Temporary Economic Refinance Facility (TERF), revealed SBP governor, Asian Development Bank signed $300 million loan deal for Pakistan’s market development programme, and Ghandhara commenced booking for newly-launched SUVs.

Meanwhile, foreign selling continued this week, clocking in at $15.55 million against a net sell of $4.12 million recorded last week. Selling was witnessed in commercial banks ($13.7 million), and fertiliser ($0.6 million).

On the domestic front, major buying was reported by banks/DFIs ($15.7 million), followed by individuals ($7.5 million).

During the week under review, average volumes clocked in at 310 million shares (up by 116% week-on-week), while average value trade settled at $44 million (up by 72% week-on-week).

Sector-wise positive contributions came from cement (+266 points), commercial banks (+241 points), technology and communication (+182 points), fertiliser (+152 points), and power generation and distribution (+111 points). On the flip side, negative contributions came from leather and tanneries (-9 points), and leasing companies (-1 point).

Scrip-wise major gainers were Systems Limited (+129 points), Lucky Cement (+129 points), Millat Tractors (+69 points), Hubco (+68 points) and Engro Corporation (+6 points). Meanwhile, major losers were Colgate-Palmolive (-16 points), Services Pakistan (-9 points), and Engro Fertilizer (-6 points).