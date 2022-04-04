Economy can’t bear brunt of political instability: SAARC CCI

SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry has said that political stability is of paramount significance for sustained economic growth to confront the impending multiple challenges.

Taking to a delegation of trade leaders led by President United Business Group Zubair Tufail on Sunday, President SAARC CCI Iftikhar Ali Malik said that Pakistan’s bleak economy cannot bear the brunt of political instability and go with politics of confrontation at this crucial juncture of time of Covid-19 aftermath.

He said that political instability casts a negative impact on economic growth and especially it further weakens the shattered economy of underdeveloped countries. It is vividly evident from the facts that mostly international players create such types of sorry state of affairs to achieve their nefarious designs for their vested interests, he said adding, it is indeed important to bolster exports to maximum extent coupled with ease of doing business so that our products can remain competitive in the global markets.