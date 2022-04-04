Imran de-notified as prime minister

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has been de-notified as the prime minister of Pakistan, a statement from the Cabinet Division said Sunday after the dissolution of the National Assembly.

However, under Article 224 of the Constitution of Pakistan – once a notification is issued – Imran Khan can continue as the prime minister for 15 days till the appointment of a caretaker prime minister. There is still, however, no clarity over how a caretaker prime minister will be appointed as the National Assembly has been dissolved – and the people who appoint the person, the Opposition leader in the National Assembly and the premier, are no longer in office. If Imran Khan continues to be the prime minister for selected days, he will not be empowered to make decisions that an elected head of the government can make. “Consequent upon dissolution of the National Assembly by the president of Pakistan, in terms of Article 58(1) read with Article 48(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, vide Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs’ SRO No. 487(1)/2022, dated 3rd April, 2022, Mr Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi ceased to hold the Office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, with immediate effect,” said the notification from the Cabinet Division. The de-notification of Imran Khan comes hours after ex-deputy speaker of the NA Qasim Suri abruptly dismissed the no-confidence motion against the PTI chairman and termed it “unconstitutional”, saying that it was backed by “foreign powers”.

Following the dismissal of the no-confidence motion, President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly under Article 58(1) read with Article 48(1) upon the advice of the ex-premier.

Imran Khan – addressing the nation shortly after the session’s adjournment – sought fresh elections and asked Pakistanis to gear up for the polls as the Opposition lashed out at the government’s act of dismissing the motion as “unconstitutional”.