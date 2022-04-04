Imran guilty of ‘high treason’, should be tried under Article 6: Nawaz

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and all characters involved in the “conspiracy” against the nation are guilty of high treason and should be tried under Article 6 of the Constitution. The former premier’s remarks came after President Arif Alvi approved the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan to dissolve the National Assembly after a summary was sent by the premier in the wake of a no-trust move against him. “Today, a man obsessed with power trampled the Constitution,” Nawaz wrote on his official Twitter handle. Nawaz, who is also the supreme leader of the Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N), said that Imran Khan and all characters involved in the “conspiracy” against the nation are guilty of high treason and should be tried under Article 6 of the Constitution. He warned that anyone involved in any wrongdoing with the country and desecration of the Constitution will be taken to task.













