Kim Kardashian reveals why she’s shutting down KKW Fragrance

Kim Kardashian smells change in the air.?The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed in an Instagram post on April 1 that her KKW Fragrance line will be temporarily closing down next month in order to prepare for an exciting new chapter. “On May 1st at midnight, @kkwfagrance will be shutting down the website so that we can relaunch fragrance in the future under a brand new name-and under a new web store where you can purchase from all beauty categories under one site,” she wrote. Kim, 41, added, that she put her “heart and soul into every bottle” and is “incredibly proud” of the products that she has created since launching the Crystal Gardenia scent in 2017.?”Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your loyalty and love these last few years,” she continued. “I cannot wait to introduce you to the next chapter of my fragrance journey-I promise I won’t be gone for too long.”

Kim also told her followers that they can now enjoy the remaining KKW fragrance products on the site for 40 percent off.? Though the SKIMS CEO has yet to reveal what the new name of her line will be, it’s easy to assume that she is going to drop the “W” following her very public divorce from Kanye West-father of her four children: North, 8, Psalm, 2, Chicago, 4, and Saint, 6.

On March 2, Kim was declared legally single from the Donda rapper, 44, more than a year after she filed to end their seven-year marriage. The following day, Kim removed “West” from her social media accounts and reverted back to her maiden name.