Inside the love lives of Bridgerton’s biggest stars

In the absence of our own Lady Whistledown, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to do some digging into the romantic lives of Bridgerton stars.

To get all the details on the pretty people of the Ton, we’ve scoured social media and done a thorough search of their many interviews in which they shared details about their life behind the scenes. It turns out there’s no need to hide behind flower arrangements or come up with a fake identity to learn more about your favorite stars-we’ve done it for you!

For season one stars Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page, it was quite easy to learn their dating history. The actors, who played Daphne and Simon, have been photographed with significant others at public events.

Season two leads Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey have yet to confirm or deny the existence of a significant other, making them the true diamonds of the season in our book.

Phoebe Dynevor

Though she’s now single, the season one leading lady used to date Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson. The unlikely pair dated for nearly four months, with Wimbledon attendees spotting the actress and comedian cuddling during a match. But in August, a source told E! News the duo called it quits after realizing the relationship “wasn’t sustainable being so far apart.”

Regé-Jean Page

According to The Daily Mail, the season one star has been dating copywriter and part-time soccer player Emily Brown for some time. The two keep their relationship fairly private, though the writer has recently started joining him at red carpet events.

Jonathan Bailey

Like Anthony, this actor likes to keep his private life to himself, which is why his relationship status is a mystery to fans. But Jonathan has good reason for keeping his love life a secret, as he previously told GQ that he was taught to not share that he’s gay. “All it takes is for one of those people in that position of power to say that, and it ripples through,” he explained. “So, yeah, of course I thought that. Of course I thought that in order to be happy I needed to be straight.”

But he added, “I reached a point where I thought, F–k this, I’d much prefer to hold my boyfriend’s hand in public or be able to put my own face picture on Tinder and not be so concerned about that than getting a part.” So keep an eye out for his dating profile!

Simone Ashley

The Sex Education star shares very little about her private life and is seemingly single. That being said, she does enjoy a sunset walk on the beach-with her pup. The actress has an adorable Cavalier King Charles spaniel.

Nicola Coughlan

Though Nicola is seemingly single, there’s no shortage of love in her life.