Sir: Learning mathematics is currently a unique challenge in schools. Basic math skills and data analyses are not just the processes of seeking to understand detailed news, information or pursue a degree in finance, business, or economics. It is the dire need of learning about general life such as a power of reasoning, creativity, critical thinking, problem-solving ability, and even effective communication skills.

However, the schools in Pakistan are failed to teach mathematics effectively. They implement the same old methods of teaching which determine students to a passing grade only. To overcome the weakness of students or breed interest in understanding mathematical skills, educators in this field exert certain techniques. Perpetuating the idea that some students are naturally good in math means most students assume that. Educators must keep in mind that all students can do the math. Secondly, math anxiety can be a great obstacle for students. If a student is asked to solve a math problem on a whiteboard to his/her peers, he/she would probably feel nervous.

According to a survey, 67 percent of teachers responded that their students have problems with math anxiety. Most schools teach math in a rigid, dry, and theoretical way. Kids should know how to add or multiply, whether or not it is entertaining. Educators must make the subject exciting to learn. Math education needs to be more practical, responsive, and even more fun to inspire students with math concepts both inside and outside of the classroom.

Furthermore, there should be a mathematical contest at the district and national levels for students. They must be provided the platforms to show their mathematical literacy.

FAISAL AHMED

Hirronk, Kech