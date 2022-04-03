Affordable energy

Sir: As we all know that renewable energy solutions are becoming cheaper more reliable and more efficient day by day. Our current reliance on fossil fuels is unsustainable and harmful to the planet that is why we have to change the way we produce and consume energy. Implementing these new energy solutions as fast as possible is essential to counter climate change, one of the biggest threats to our survival.

By 2030, ensure universal access to affordable, reliable, and modern energy services. By 2030, increase substantially the share of renewable energy in the global energy mix. By 2030, double the global rate of improvement in energy efficiency. By 2030, enhance international cooperation to facilitate access to clean energy research and technology including renewable energy, energy efficiency, and advanced and clear fossil-fuel technology, and promote investment in energy infrastructure and clean energy technology. By 2030, expand infrastructure and upgrade technology for supplying modern and suitable energy services for all in developing countries, small island developing states, and landlocked developing countries, by their respective programs of support.

You should switch off your appliances at the socket. Turn off your air conditioning, especially for sleeping-open a window or use a fan. Buy rechargeable electronics. Don’t buy or use one-use batteries. Don’t use multiple devices at the same time. Be mindful about this and only several devices when necessary. Use solar energy sources. Install panels in your home for your heating and electricity. Use solar technology-radio, charger, lights, etc.

MUBASHRA KHADIM

Lahore