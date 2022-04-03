Armeena celebrates 35th birthday with husband

Noted actress Armeena Rana Khan, who is highly talented and gorgeous recently turned 35 and celebrated her birthday with her husband. Taking to Instagram, the “Daldal” star lately shared snaps of her birthday celebrations with her hubby. She wrote the caption for the photo: “Got to celebrate my special day with fam after YEARS. My heart is full of love, gratitude and baby tiger cards.” Armeena continued: “I also want to thank all my well-wishers, fans and friends for the lovely messages, calls, video edits”. She concluded: “A shout out to my husband for always being my rock”. Fans were quite emotional, as they dropped feedback via emoticons and penning statements in the comments section. One of the followers penned: “Happy Birthday to gorgeous beauty queen” and another of the netizens wrote: “Cute”. Armeena Khan has amassed over 2.1 million followers on her Instagram handle.













