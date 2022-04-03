Am I taller than the buildings?: Zhalay

Actor-model Zhalay Sarhadi shared glimpses from her Dubai vacay on the photo and video sharing application.

Famed actor cum model of Pakistan – Zhalay Sarhadi shared a seven-picture gallery on photo and video sharing application Instagram earlier this week, which sees the celeb in a glam look.

Zhalay exuded chic vibes as she posed in a black pencil skirt and red top at a sky-high terrace in Dubai, however, what really stood out in the look was her comfy yet stylish choice of footwear, the glam gold sneakers. A buckled sling and oversized sunnies completed the look.

The 40-year-old wore fresh makeup and red lips with beachy waves in the sunkissed pictures.

“Reflecting on my reflection,” read the caption on the picture gallery by the celeb. “Am I taller than the buildings?” she further questioned followed by red hearts and evil eye emojis.

The post garnered lovely compliments for Zhalay from fans and friends alike, with numerous hearts as well from social media users. Singer Natasha Baig also showed her love with a heart and heart eyes emoji in the comment of the post.

The ‘Rang Laaga’ actor, who has been quite active on her social media accounts, with over 688,000 followers, often shares her aesthetic pictures and entertaining Tiktok videos for her fans. Zhalay Sarhadi content is admired by the users of the social application, who often express their love in the comments section.