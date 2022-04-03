PTI MPs to attend NA session today

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday here said legislators of Pakistan Tehreek I Insaf (PTI) would go to the National Assembly on Sunday during the proceedings of the no confidence motion against him to give a surprise to the opposition parties. The PTI members will be present during the session and have their vote counted against the no-trust move in the lower house. Earlier, PM Imran had formally barred the party’s lawmakers from attending the National Assembly session on the day of voting on the opposition’s no-confidence motion.

The premier had issued the directives as the leader of the parliamentary party of PTI, a day after the no-confidence motion was tabled in the lower house of parliament against him by PML-N president and leader of the opposition in the house, Shehbaz Sharif.

Talking to legislators of his party at a dinner hosted by him, he said support for him started to increase after Pakistanis came to know about the conspiracy being hatched by the opposition leaders in collusion with the United States. He said Americans wanted to bring the opposition in power and they wanted to enslave the Pakistani nation with the use of money.

He said he was confident about the outcome of the no confidence motion against him and he could not imagine he could lose power.

It was unfortunate that some politicians sold their conscience and people now knew about their faces circulating on the social media, he remarked.

Imran Khan paid tribute to those who stood loyal to him despite the offers of money, adding he never was an anti-America person and wanted good relations with all countries. He said opposition always wanted that he should give NRO to its leaders and after every few months tried to create instability in the country to save their wealth.

He said members from Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) were now contacting him, adding opposition consisted of thieves which looted the country for the last thirty years. He noted that Pakistan Tehreek I Insaf (PTI) swept the local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League (N) heavily lost the electoral contest.