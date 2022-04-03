Tareen group to support Hamza

The Jahangir Khan Tareen group Saturday formally announced to support the joint Opposition’s candidate, PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz for Punjab’s chief minister slot, after the assembly session scheduled to pick Usman Buzdar’s replacement began after a delay of almost four hours. Addressing a joint press conference, Jahangir Tareen group’s senior leader Malik Nauman Langriyal made the official announcement, adding that Hamza will serve the people of the province. He further added that all the decisions have been taken by estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen and all members of his group agree with the decision.

Speaking on the occasion, Hamza said he will surprise the people after the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan succeeds.

Speaker Punjab Assembly has called a session on Sunday at 3pm for the election of chief minister.

Earlier, senior PML-N leader Ishaq Dar had hinted at this development after a meeting between former finance minister Ishaq Dar and PTI’s ex-secretary general Jahangir Tareen at a hotel in London.

Reports said that the two sides discussed the upcoming no-confidence vote on Sunday and the election of the chief minister of Punjab. Two days earlier, it was also reported that Dar and Tareen spoke over the phone. The telephonic conversation was confirmed by sources close to Dar and Tareen. People, with knowledge of the meeting, said that the two leaders discussed possible ways of cooperation in Punjab and the Centre.

PML-N leader Ishaq Dar took to Twitter to share the big political development and thanked Tareen for announcing his support for Hamza Shahbaz. “Had a fruitful final round of discussion with Mr Jehangir Khan Tareen. Mutually concluded that #JKT_Group will support joint Opposition’s candidate, Mr Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, for the slot of Chief Minister, Punjab. Deeply appreciate the support of #JKT and #JKT_Group,” Ishaq Dar Tweeted.

Meanwhile, Tareen group spokesperson Aun Chaudhry has claimed that their 16 MPs will support the joint opposition’s candidate.

Meanwhile, all the efforts of PML-Q leader and federal minister Moonis Elahi went in vain to cajole the Jahangir Tareen group in a bid to garner support for Pervaiz Elahi as CM Punjab. Moonis Elahi had a four-hour long meeting with the disgruntled JKT group, however, the meeting did not end up with a positive result.

Upon asking about the meeting result, Moonis Elahi tried to put off journalists by saying, “all is well.”