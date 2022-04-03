PM asks youth to hold protest today

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday asked youth to hold peaceful protest against the conspiracy hatched by a foreign power in collusion with the Opposition to oust him from power. Speaking in a television programme he said, “Youth should not sit silent, but take a decision and raise voice against the conspiracy that was hatched against the Prime Minister of Pakistan. He stated that a foreign country was trying to topple the government in Pakistan by spending Rs 15-20 billion on traitors in the Opposition. “I am telling youth there will be no future for them if they will not stand against the evil.” He said that peaceful protest was the right of the people and cited the two million march of people on the streets of London when the allied forces attacked Iraq by falsely claiming presence of weapons of mass destruction.

He reiterated that conspiracy against him had been unearthed and Pakistan was at a critical stage so the youth should take to the streets and prove that Pakistanis were an alive nation and would stand up for their better future. The conspiracy was proven as an official document about the role of the foreign power, was presented in the National Security Committee and Parliamentary Security Committee, he asserted. The traitors were afraid of the protest as they had sold their conscience and acted like Mir Jaffar and Mir Sadiq who colluded with the British and overthrew Sirajud Doula, he recalled. The nation would have to decide whether it wanted to go on a path of destruction or the path of glory, he added.

The premier said the “foreign powers” knew that when he is ousted, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif would assume power and their ties would be mended. “…till the time we do not hold peaceful protests against such foreign powers, we cannot see real change,” the prime minister said, claiming that Pakistan never had an independent foreign policy except for the time when ex-premier Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was in power, he said.

The premier said the masses should protest against the “shameless conspiracy” that is taking place. “They have provided money to media houses as well.”

The prime minister lashed out at PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari for introducing “corrupt practices” into Pakistani politics. “This cannot happen and this is why I tell my youth that they should not accept it. This will be the biggest crime of the nation if they allow the US-backed regime change plot.” “He (Shahbaz) has already stated that ‘beggers are not choosers’,” the prime minister said, claiming that the Opposition was ready to be “slaves” of foreign powers. PM Imran Khan said the Opposition leaders would always remain the “slaves” of the foreign powers as they were “corrupt”.