Women among three killed in Faisalabad

Two women among three people were killed and another injured in various incidents in different localities of Faisalabad on Saturday, police said. According to details, a woman Suriya Bibi w/o Munir Hussain allegedly committed suicide by consuming toxic chemical. Police said that accused Wasim Masih gunned down Shazia Bibi wife of his brother Saleem Masih near Sunatwala railway crossing, over refusal to establish illicit relations with him. A 17-year-old youth Abdul Rehman s/o Liaqat Ali was killed and 15-year-old Ali Ahmed s/o Muhammad Ramazan was critically injured where two over speeding motorcycles collided while racing in Ahmed Nagar area. The bodies were shifted to different hospitals and police after registering separate cases in all incidents have started investigations.













